Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Rolls Out Knitwear Line

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, fresh off her New York Fashion Week runway debut, is teaming up with fashion designer Batsheva Hay on a knitwear collection.

“It’s so weird because I’ve followed her for a really long time, and then I was thinking about what to wear for the inauguration,” said Emhoff of the fashion designer in an interview with Good Morning Vogue on Monday. “And I got to meet her on Zoom, and I was, like, okay. So many of her designs are so cohesive to my personal wants and needs.”

The partnership comes after the 21-year-old was seen wearing an embellished Miu Miu coat over a dress by Batsheva Hay on Inauguration Day.

Emhoff added, “that’s what is so important about designing, especially to me, is being able to create things that you like without the outside influence of what you think the fashion industry wants, which is why I’m so excited that we’re collaborating.”

In addition to teaming up with Hay after her stepmother’s inauguration on January 20, Emhoff also went on to sign a deal with one of the world’s most prestigious modeling agencies, IMG Models. Her first modeling gig was a prime spot on the Proenza Schouler runway for New York Fashion Week.

In the Good Morning Vogue on Monday, Emhoff and her friends — Fifi Hodgkinson and Irene Hayes — also talked about Emhoff’s rise to fame in recent months, and how “shit’s different” now.

I have to be honest, I wasn’t expecting this,” said Ella Emhoff. “I think life really did a 180. I mean, obviously things are changing, like, life has changed.”

“There’s a lot more people involved in my life now, but I think what’s so good and why I’m so grateful about this situation is that nothing between our dynamic has changed,” continued Emhoff, referring to the dynamic between her and her friends.

