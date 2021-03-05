‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Eying Return to ABC Show After Seeing ‘Race Educator’ amid Controversy

Chris Harrison, the host of ABC’s popular reality show The Bachelor, is looking to return after an indefinite hiatus amid calls for his permanent removal over charges of racism. Harrison told Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan this week that he’s sought guidance from a “race educator” and talked about advise he’s received from leftist professor and cancel culture opponent Michael Eric Dyson.

“Harrison says he’s been working closely with a quote race educator and strategist along with faith leaders and scholars like Dr. Michael Eric Dyson,” Strahan said.

“Dr. Dyson often talks to me about counsel, not cancel and that is full accountability understanding what you didn’t understand. Owning that, learning that, seeking counsel often in the community that you hurt. Learning from them, listening, gaining experience, knowledge, and moving forward,” Harrison said.

Harrison told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan that he plans to return to the show as soon as possible. The reality show host added that The Bachelor could be an element for “change.”

“I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change,” Harrison told Strahan. “I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress.”

Watch below:

He also lamented the “mistake” of his own comments that got him in trouble with the cancel culture left.

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress, not just for myself but also for the franchise,” Harrison said. “And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years, and I love it.”

Notably, Good Morning American co-host Michael Strahan described parts of Harrison’s apology as weak. “His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this,” Michael Strahan said.

Harrison drew the ire of the left last month when he criticized cancel culture and came to the defense of show contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire for participating in a sorority event when she was a college student several years ago.

Kirkconnell participated in an antebellum college fraternity formal dance in which women dress in ball gowns reminiscent of old-time, pre-Civil War styles. These formal dances have been common across the Midwest and south for nearly 100 years. But in recent years, some have begun calling the dances “racist” as they tend to emulate the pre-Civil War ball gown styles.

In a lengthy interview with Extra, Harrison slammed those combing through Kirkconnell’s life to find something with which to destroy her and noted that the event she was criticized for is something that “50 million people did.”

But his call for civility was deemed an act of “excusing racism” and calls quickly mounted for his firing from The Bachelor. In response, only a few days after his Extra interview, Harrison announced that he was stepping away from the show.

Harrison apologized for exacerbating the situation, saying, “I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.”

For her part, Kirkconnell also apologized. “I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it’s no one’s responsibility to educate me,” she said n a statement.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.