Candace Owens Slams Cardi B’s ‘Grotesque’ Grammy Performance: ‘You Are a Lost Soul’

Candace Owens took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell rapper Cardi B that her performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night was “grotesque,” adding that “there’s no person in America” wishing “their daughters turn out like you.” Owens and Cardi B engaged in a heated Twitter exchange, in which the rapper shamed the conservative commentator for making her husband a sandwich.

“Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales,” Cardi B tweeted. “STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE.”

Owens reacted by clarifying that she doesn’t take issue with the rapper’s success, but rather with Cardi B “being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.”

I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success.

I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.

Men typically treat women how they treat themselves.

https://t.co/1BZQOVTR6t — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

“You are insecure and I irk you because I see right through the facade,” Owens added in a follow-up tweet. “You are a part of a larger cancer that is manifesting in black culture.”

“There’s no person in America who can look you in the face and honestly say they wish they’re daughters turned out like you,” Owens affirmed.

Cardi B responded by shaming Owens for making her “white” husband a sandwich while she was nine months pregnant.

“And black women should be more like you? After all the fighting for equality and freedom they should be submissive to a white a man after years of abuse & rape making them a sandwich while pregnant cause in your words ‘that’s what a woman should do’? Interesting,” Cardi B tweeted.

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

“If you think making your husband a sandwich is a sin, but popping your vagina into another woman’s vagina in front of the world is power — you are a lost soul,” Owens reacted.

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

The Twitter exchange continued, before Cardi B eventually mentioned that Owens had previously said she watched her in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, and thought that the rapper had potential.

“You’re all over the place trying to make people look at anything but the issue at hand,” Owens reacted. “Your performance was grotesque. This is not about love & hip hop. This is not about my husband’s sandwich. This is about you & the vulgarity that you espouse that is ruinous to our youth.”

You’re all over the place trying to make people look at anything but the issue at hand.

Your performance was grotesque.

This is not about love & hip hop.

This is not about my husband’s sandwich.

https://t.co/UEGUNmvQir — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

“Millions of young girls follow you. At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous. At your worst, you are naked, shoving your vagina into another woman’s vagina while thrusting atop her. You were at your worst on the Grammy stage. Do better @iamcardib,” Owens concluded.

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Cardi B performed a rendition of her hit song, “Wet Ass Pussy” (WAP) on Sunday night at the Grammys alongside fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, in which the two were seen thrusting their genitals at each other.

In 2019, Cardi B attacked the New York Police Department, telling it to “motherfucking suck a fart and suffocate on it” after the NYPD allegedly convinced a Brownsville school to cancel a giveaway hosted by her friend Star Brim. That same year, Cardi B expressed her admiration for Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) for president, claiming, “I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016.”

