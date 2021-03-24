Stephen Colbert Says ‘It’s Time to Get Rid of’ Pro 2nd Amendment GOP: Vote Them Out

CBS’s late-night host Stephen Colbert criticized gun rights groups that refused to politicize the Boulder, Colorado, shooting and said it’s “time to get rid of” pro-Second Amendment Republicans by voting them out.

Colbert called the Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA) “gun apologists” after they responded to apolitically to the shooting and called for time to grieve before debating gun laws. He seized on CSSA’s statement that “today is not the time” for debate and responded, “Why not?”

“That’s what they say every time this happens. And that’s what I say about what they say every time they say it every time it happens,” Colbert said. Colbert then went after Rep. Lauren Boebert and Sen. John Kennedy, both of whom are staunchly pro-Second Amendment Republicans.

He attacked Boebert for saying Congress needed to “[wait for] important information and details” before pushing for this gun control or that one in response to the Boulder attack.

Colbert then launched in Sen. Kennedy for saying, “I don’t believe we have a gun control problem, we have an idiot control problem.”

“Oh, we definitely have an idiot control problem,” Colbert replied. “It’s people who don’t recognize that this country has long had a gun problem, John Kennedy. So when idiots like John Kennedy refuse to do anything about getting rid of idiots’ guns, it’s clearly time to get rid of idiots like John Kennedy. And that means voting them out!”

Watch below:

Democrats are pushing universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban in the wake of the Boulder shooting. Ironically, Colorado already has universal background checks.

Breitbart News reported that Colorado adopted universal background checks in 2013.

And President Biden is spearheading the push for an “assault weapons” ban himself, claiming the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban “brought down these mass killings.”

But the Department of Justice’s Institute of Justice (NIJ) released a report following the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban and noted that no real reduction in crime could be credited to the ban. The Washington Times quoted University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, author of the NIJ report, saying, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”

Sen. Ted Cruz responded to the fact that Democrats are relentlessly pushing these gun controls anyway, suggested Democrats use horrible, high profile shootings as an excuse to go after guns owned by law-abiding citizens.

The Recount quoted Cruz saying, “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse.”

