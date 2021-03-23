Colorado is one of the few states in the Union that has the Democrats’ highly desired universal background check gun controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group describes Colorado’s background check gun control as “universal background checks,” which means private sales require the same background check as a retail sale.

Moreover, firearm dealers “may charge a fee of up to $10 for conducting a background check” on a private sale.

Colorado adopted universal background checks in 2013, just months after the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

On March 19, 2013, the Denver Post reported Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) “signed bills that require background checks for private and online gun sales and ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.”

Days prior to the bill being signed, Reuters reported Colorado Republican House minority leader Mark Waller warned, “If the goal is to enhance public safety, this bill won’t do it. If a criminal wants to perpetrate a crime he can still get a gun.”

Despite universal backgroud checks, suspect Ahmad Alissa, 21 of Arvada, CO, allegedly opened fire on customers at a Boulder grocery store Monday.

The suspect is charged with ten counts of first degree murder.

California also has universal backgrounds, yet South Los Angeles witnessed a 742 percent surge in shooting victims during the first 16 days of 2021 alone.

Giffords’ gun control group notes claims, “Universal background checks are essential to close deadly loopholes in our laws that allow millions of guns to end up in the hands of individuals at an elevated risk of committing violence each year.”

