Chrissy Teigen: Politicians ‘Put a Target on Asian People’s Backs’ by Saying ‘China Virus’

Left-wing model Chrissy Teigen claims politicians have “put a target on Asian people’s backs” by calling the Chinese coronavirus, “the China virus.”

“I think we just came out of a long line of politicians that put a target on Asian people’s backs by calling it ‘the China virus,'” Teigen told singer Kelly Clarkson during Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“And so, people are seeing Asian people out on the streets,” Teigen continued. “I automatically think of, like, when my mom’s without me, how do people look at her? How do people treat her? A lot of mothers and fathers are being targeted around the country.”

Teigen’s comments come amid nationwide rallies in support of Asians in the wake of a fatal shooting spree at Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.

“And it’s so obvious to me what the motive is,” Teigen said. “It doesn’t seem to be obvious to the politicians out there that are saying, like, ‘we’re not quite sure of the motive,’ but I think we know what it is.”

Teigen went on to encourage viewers to help Asian American and Pacific Islander communities by donating to organizations, and supporting Asian-owned businesses, and local Chinatowns.

“I mean, these things are disappearing quicker than we know it and’ soon they’re going to be gone,” Teigen added. “It’s heartbreaking to me.”

While Teigen calls out “politicians” for using the term “China virus,” the establishment media has, similarly, referred to the coronavirus as “Wuhan virus,” and “Chinese coronavirus” on a slew of occasions.

Watch Below:

Referring to a virus by where it originated from, however, is not a new concept. The Ebola virus, for example, was discovered near the Ebola River, in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It appears, however, that left-wing activists began taking issue with the terms “Wuhan virus” and “Chinese virus” after former President Donald Trump began using them.

On Wednesday, Teigen deleted her popular Twitter account, telling her 13.7 million followers the site no longer plays a positive role in her life.

