WATCH: Jordan Peterson Reacts to Marvel Parodying Him as ‘a Magical Super-Nazi’

Conservative philosopher and writer Jordan Peterson has responded to Marvel comics parodying him as “a magical super-Nazi,” the classic Captain America villain Red Skull.

During an interview with podcaster Chris Williamson, Peterson remarked upon how shocked he was to see his ideas being cast as Nazi recruitment propaganda in Marvel’s Captain America comics, Volume 9, #28.

Peterson noted that the comic was written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who he calls an “intellectual figure among the leftist community” and “politically correct.” And Peterson said that Coates’ characterization in the comic was so shocking, “it threw me for a loop to begin with.”

The Canadian thinker said that he has been called a Nazi before, of course.

“I mean, it’s really something to see yourself portrayed, let’s say, parodied, satirized as a — I’ve been called a Nazi before, it’s not pleasant, but this is one step beyond that. I mean, Nazi apparently isn’t enough, I have to be a magical super-Nazi,” Peterson said on the podcast.

“It’s so surreal and absurd that I couldn’t believe it to begin with,” he added.

Peterson also noted that even as Marvel Comics’ actions were so outrageous, replying to the situation with humor seems to be the better response. And in that light, he is jumping on board with humorous memes and may even begin offering posters and other products for sale with the proceeds to go to charity.

Out of ignorance, malevolence, and slander, we will thereby derive some palpable good: https://t.co/B3977P7k7p – 100% of proceeds go to charity. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 9, 2021

The comic in question was published March 31 in which Red Skull, Cap’s arch-nemesis since World War II, is seen on an Internet recruiting video called “The Ten Rules for Life,” a seeming allusion to Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life.”

Some of the panels in the comic also feature Captain America railing against “weak” young men who find common cause with Red Skull’s lies on the Internet.

“He tells them what they’ve always longed to hear. That they are secretly great. That the whole world is against them. That if they’re truly men, they’ll fight back,” the great American hero adds in a seeming swipe at conservatives including Peterson.

