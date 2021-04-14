George Clooney, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood Studios Sign Letter Opposing Voter Integrity Laws

A slew of left-wing Hollywood celebrities and studios, including Netflix and ViacomCBS, have signed an open letter published Wednesday protesting “discriminatory” voter integrity laws that they believe will be used to restrict voter access.

Among the signatories are George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Katy Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams.

Studios that added their names to the letter include Netflix and ViacomCBS, as well as the Hollywood talent agencies CAA and UTA.

As Breitbart News reported, hundreds of corporations have signed the open letter, which appeared Wednesday in advertisements in the New York Times and Washington Post. The effort was spearheaded by former American Express chief executive Kenneth Chenault and Merck chief executive Kenneth Frazier, both of whom recently led a group of black business leaders urging corporations to take a stand against election integrity efforts.

While the letter doesn’t mention specific states, the ads appear to be referring to Georgia’s new voter integrity law as well as similar bills currently under consideration in other states.

“We stand for democracy,” the open letter states. “A beautifully American idea, but a reality denied to many for much of this nation’s history. As Americans, we know that in our democracy we should not expect to agree on everything.”

“For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us. We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”

Among the letter’s corporate signatories are Bank of America, Amazon, Twitter, General Motors, Starbucks, Synchrony, Nordstrom, PayPal, Peloton, Pinterest, United Airlines, and Under Armour.

Other Hollywood elites who signed the letter include David Geffen, George Lucas, Shonda Rhimes, Shari Redstone, and Channing Dungey.

Numerous Hollywood celebrities have denounced Georgia’s voter integrity law as racist and a form of “voter suppression.” The Will Smith slavery drama Emancipation is the first major Hollywood production to boycott the state in protest of the law.

Republicans leaders have argued the law is necessary to prevent voter fraud and other illegal activities.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com