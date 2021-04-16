NBC’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Slams Election Integrity Laws

Law & Order: SVU took a swipe at the election integrity laws being passed across the country, calling them an attack against “change.”

In the April 15 episode, titled “Our Words Will Not Be Heard,” the investigation team returns to a previous plot in which Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Officer Fin Tutuola (Ice T) are looking to root out racism in the NYPD.

In the episode, Benson discovers that the police department has dropped its internal investigation into her actions from a previous episode. But Benson is upset that she won’t be able to use the investigation as a soapbox to push “change.”

In a short conversation, Fin expresses his annoyance and, during the conversation, slams the growing number of election integrity laws as a way for the racist establishment to stop progressive-style “change.”

Olivia: Well, they dropped the investigation on me. Fin: Then why don’t you look happy? Olivia: Because all that change that we thought was coming? 1PP is doing everything they can to slow it down. Fin: And that surprised you? I knew that months ago. The second Garland told me that we were at a– how’d he put it? A true inflection point. Olivia: Well, Fin, I actually really believed that we were. Fin: Guys like this, when they see change coming, they push back. You see what’s going on with the new voting laws? Olivia: Please–I know, I… Fin: You know, my mother always told me, nobody gives you anything. If you want something, you gotta go for it.

The dialog presupposes that laws such as that passed recently in Georgia are meant to “push back” on progress, suppress voting, and oppress minorities.

The episode also features an overwrought plot in which a “white supremacist” kidnaps the daughter of a Black Lives Matter activist and threatens to kill the girl. It’s just the latest example of the leftist entertainment industry promoting politically leftist narratives.

