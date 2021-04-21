Golden Globes Member Ousted After Sharing Article Calling Black Lives Matter a ‘Racist Hate Movement’

In left-wing Hollywood, even sharing a negative article about Black Lives Matter is now enough to get you cancelled.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)– which organizes the annual Golden Globes awards — has expelled one of its long-standing members after he reportedly emailed colleagues an article from a conservative publication that described Black Lives Matter as “a racist hate movement.”

Philip Berk is an eight-term past president of the Globes organization and a 44-year member. “Effective immediately, Phil Berk is no longer a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” the HFPA’s board said in a statement released Tuesday.

The move comes after the Los Angeles Times reported on a leaked email from Berk in which he shared the article, which also described BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors as a “self-proclaimed ‘trained Marxist.’”

The L.A. Times identified the article as coming from Frontpage, the conservative news site run by the conservative David Horowitz Freedom Center. “BLM Goes Hollywood,” published April 12, analyzed the increasingly close ties between BLM leaders and the entertainment industry, which has showered them with lucrative production deals.

The Frontpage article criticized BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors for her recent real estate acquisitions, including the purchase of a $1.4-million abode in Topanga Canyon a year after “race rioters burned buildings and terrorized communities.”

“The house is down the road from one of the homes involved in the Manson murders which seems only appropriate since Manson wanted to start a race war. And Black Lives Matter is carrying on Manson’s work.”

In summarizing the FrontPage article, the L.A. Times omitted supporting evidence that would have backed Frontpage’s claim that Cullors is a “trained Marxist.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cullors spoke about her background in a 2015 interview with Real News Network.

“Myself and Alicia [Garza] in particular are trained organizers,” Cullors said in the interview. “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

Alicia Garza is another co-founder of the BLM movement.

Philip Berk’s departure from the HFPA comes as the Golden Globes are under scrutiny for their less-than-scrupulous business practices that have long been an open secret in Hollywood. The group also faces accusations that its membership is insufficiently diverse.

