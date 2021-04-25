Watch: Glenn Close Does ‘Da Butt’ Dance at Oscars

Actress Glenn Close danced to the 1988 song “Da Butt” during the annual 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

Close, nominated for her role in the film Hillbilly Elegy, played a music trivia game with actor Lil Rel Howery to which she correctly guessed the tune as the group E.U.’s “Da Butt” whose video was directed by Spike Lee.

As the song played, Close did the “Da Butt” dance, shaking back and forth in her custom Armani Privé ensemble.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.