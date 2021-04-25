Live Wire*** 93rd Academy Awards: Train Station Oscars — No Host, Semi-Masked, Will World Even Watch?

The 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony kicks off Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC from the Dolby Theater and Union Station in Los Angeles, California. But will anyone care enough to tune in?

Left-wing Hollywood has turned the once beloved annual ritual into a hectoring lecture on diversity and left-wing politics. Celebrities line up to insult half the country. And A-list elites drone on about climate change even though many of them flew private jets to appear at the ceremony.

Making matters worse, this year’s nominees have the lowest level of audience awareness of any Oscars ceremony in recent memory. Millions of viewers will not have seen or even heard of Nomadland, Minari, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, or Sound of Metal. The level of enthusiasm is so low that ABC has reportedly slashed commercial rates for what is normally an evening that rivals the Super Bowl in terms of ad buys.

Taken to task for failing to live up to the woke mob’s inclusion standards, the shift in nominated films has been pronounced.

Writing in The Guardian, writer and television producer David Cox summed it up thusly:

And organizers are bracing for the worst. The Golden Globes saw its ratings plummet by 60 percent while the Grammys experienced a close to 50 percent drop off in viewers. Ratings for the Oscars have been in free fall for the past decade, with last year’s show drawing just 23.6 million viewers, down by half since 2000.

Still, producers are promising an exciting show with no Zoom acceptance speeches or masked presenters. What a COVID-compliant Oscars will look like remains to be seen. With director Steven Soderbergh at the helm, it could have energy and pizazz like Ocean’s Eleven. Or it could end up being weird and alienating like most of his movies in the past decade.

Like last year, there will be no Oscars host thanks to the cancel culture that has turned it into a job no one wants. Who in their right mind would want their name attached to what is likely to be the lowest rated Oscars in history?

All times Eastern. Latest updates at the top.

All times Eastern. Latest updates at the top.

8:27 p.m. — Dern comes back to present the award for Best Supporting Actor.

8:22 p.m. — Winner: Another Round wins Best International Feature Film.

8:18 p.m. — Actress Laura Dern takes the stage to present the award for Best International Feature Film

8:12 p.m. — Winner: Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller win Best Adapted Screenplay for The Father

8:08 p.m. — Winner: Emerald Fennell wins Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman

8:02 p.m. — Two minutes. It only took a couple minutes before politics took center stage.

Actress-director Regina King “I have to be honest. If things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might’ve traded in my heels for marching boots,” Regina King said of the Derek Chauvin verdict. “Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for you remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. But as the mother of a black son, I know the fear that so many live with. And no amount of fame or fortune changes that. Ok?”

Watch below:

Regina King: "I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you—but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that." https://t.co/1nPGCH7lbu pic.twitter.com/3B8GrXZqtV — The View (@TheView) April 26, 2021

8:00 p.m. – Showtime

7:39 p.m. — Why is this dress eating Amanda Seyfried? She’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Mank.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Amanda Seyfried at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rp2TluASIN — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

7:31 p.m. — There’s definitely a running theme on the red carpet tonight, the 1980s are back in full swing and Angela Bassett is wearing poof sleeves in the most modern way possible.

7:05 p.m. — There’s a lovely ballerina quality to Maria Bakalova’s gown tonight. Perhaps in a different color, this would have been a home run.

Maria Bakalova looks like a true star 🌟 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/t07uD3AHk9 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) April 25, 2021

7:05 p.m. — Glenn Close seems to want to remind us that she’s been nominated for Oscars since 1983 (and, wrongfully, never won) with this heavily 80s-inspired Armani tunic, pants, and glove combo.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Glenn Close at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zaYR3uTQQt — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

7:01 p.m. — Viola Davis, nominated for Best Actress for Ma Rainy’s Black Bottom, couldn’t have chosen a better color to wear on Oscar night. This look whispers elegance.

Best Actress nominee Viola Davis at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KPeTHc2CtC — MY FACE HUNTER (@myfacehunter) April 25, 2021

7:01 p.m. — It was only a matter of minutes before someone walked in wearing the latest Gucci runway collection. Before anyone’s even been photographed wearing these pieces, it feels … tired.

Celeste in Gucci at the 2021 #Oscars – I pic.twitter.com/KHcRESCjF7 — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) April 25, 2021

6:58 p.m. — This gold ball gown on Carey Mulligan, nominated for Best Actress for Promising Young Women, seems overwhelming for her small frame but maybe in motion, it is something to behold.

Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan in #Oscars gold pic.twitter.com/BnLV3kDnVU — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

6:46 p.m. — LaKeith Stanfield, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Judis and the Black Messiah, harks back to the early days of Yves Saint Laurent in this custom Saint Laurent suit. We’re long overdue for long collars to make a comeback!

this stance and stare 😍 come through, Lakeith #Oscars pic.twitter.com/j9CwFsVqRs — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 25, 2021

6:45 p.m. — John Binder Fashion Update — Regina King is channeling Joan Collins in Dynasty with this custom Louis Vuitton gown in baby blue.

Regina King in custom Louis Vuitton at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AkxQydzsQd — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) April 25, 2021

6:00 p.m. — Red carpet

Watch below:

