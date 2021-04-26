Actor John Leguizamo found himself unhappy with the results of the 2021 Oscars ceremony, lamenting on social media that Latino artists were “excluded again.”

On Sunday evening, Leguizamo retweeted a graphic created by Univision’s Jorge Ramos in which the Hollywood awards show was taken to task for having so few Latino nominees.

That was not the only tweet the Ice Age actor posted complaining about the Oscars and alleging bias against Hispanic artists.

In one tweet, he suggested the term POC (“people of color”) is a “weapon” to “erase” the visibility of “Latinx” people.

“And the term POC even though it is so inclusive it has become a weapon to exclude us and erase us better and more effectively! And if you don’t know I’m talking about Latinx!” he wrote.

Leguizamo also posted a tweet claiming that Latinos are embattled in American society.

“Latino people face a double challenge,” the actor said in the tweet, “to create our own positive self-image while battling against the way the broader society portrays us.” He added, “We are changing this.”

In still another tweet, Leguizamo railed at the Oscars and mourned the absence of Latinos.

“I am so happy for my black fam, and Asian bros and sistas and women, but i cant help mourn our absence. We’ve been here for 500 yrs and before, we are the largest ethnic group 68M. can u imagine the amount of unanswered dreams and wasted talent? I can!” he wrote.

