Ted Cruz Mocks Trevor Noah for Whining About ‘People Fleeing High-Tax Blue States’: ‘I Remember When The Daily Show Was Funny’

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got into a social media war of words with Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Trevor Noah after the left-wing comedian lamented the reality of Americans fleeing Democrat-run states to free red states like Texas.

Noah this week complained about the results of the 2020 census, concluding New York got “screwed “out of a House seat. “This is unbelievable,” Trevor Noah said. “You’re telling me that if just 89 more New Yorkers had filled out their census, the state wouldn’t have lost a House seat?”

“Aside from New York getting screwed, the big news out of the census is that America’s population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s,” he continued. “Basically, immigration is down and the birth rate is falling, primarily due to this photo,” he said, showing an image of the Texas senator.

“Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression,” Cruz said, commenting on the left-wing host’s segment.

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom. Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Noah responded by dinging the senator for his past Cancun scandal, which he had already acknowledged as an obvious “mistake.”

“Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun,” Noah said, failing to address any of Cruz’s specific points.

“I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when the Daily Show was funny,” Cruz quipped:

I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when the Daily Show was funny. https://t.co/swFSRNnTwc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

“And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly,” Noah said, still failing to specifically address Cruz’s initial observations.

And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Indeed, the 2020 Census report released this week showed many east coast and midwest states losing congressional states while southern states, such as the Lone Star State, will gain.