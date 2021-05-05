50 Cent Says ‘I Live in Houston Now’ Months After Slamming Biden’s Tax Plan

Rapper 50 Cent has revealed that he lives in Houston now just months after he slammed his native New York and voiced opposition to Joe Biden’s tax plan.

It remains unclear if 50 Cent has moved to Texas permanently because of taxes or has relocated for a movie or TV series. . The rapper didn’t elaborate in making the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

50 Cent’s post features an article announcing Discovery+ has given the green light to the rapper’s Confessions of a Crime Queen, a planned anthology series dramatizing the lives of real-life female crime lords. The series comes from the rapper’s production company and is expected to debut later this year.

In October, 50 Cent slammed then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan while also appearing to support Donald Trump. As Breitbart News reported, the rapper blasted Biden’s proposed tax plan that would see New Yorkers earning more than $400,000 paying a combined state and local income tax rate of more than 60 percent.

In a follow-up tweet, he once again slammed Biden’s tax plan. “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it,” he tweeted.

Texas is one of several states that has no state income tax for its residents.

