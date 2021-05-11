Bella and Gigi Hadid Use Social Media Accounts to Support Palestinians

Modeling duo Bella and Gigi Hadid have come out against Israel and in favor of the Palestinians in the current Middle East conflict.

After several years of relative calm during President Donald Trump’s term, and peace agreements between Israel and several Arab states in the region, Palestinians launched riots last week that escalated into rocket attacks this week, to which Israel responded by targeting Palestinian terrorists in airstrikes in Gaza.

The UK Daily Mail noted that the sisters’ father, Mohammed, “is of Palestinian origin.”

Bella Hadid posted several anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian images, including one that declared “Israelis are the oppressors and Palestinians are the oppressed.”

In her comments, she accused Israel of “apartheid.”

Gigi Hadid posted an image that declared:

One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up. You cannot pick & choose whose human rights matter more.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) does not honor racial equality, nor does it protect LGBT rights or women’s rights. Neither does Hamas, which rules Gaza. The PA is also widely regarded as one of the most corrupt governments in the world.

Neither of the two sisters said anything about Israeli victims of Palestinian terror, nor about the fact that the current violence is being driven by Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organization that would almost certainly ban them from working as models under Palestinian rule.

