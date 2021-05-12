Israeli Musical Legend, Peace Activist Idan Raichel: Don’t ‘Teach Us How to Fight Terror’

Israeli musical legend and peace activist Idan Raichel issued a rebuke to international critics of Israel on Wednesday, posting video of the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepting dozens of Palestinian rockets aimed a civilians in Tel Aviv.

“Israel is under attack. Tough days and nights,” he said on Instagram. “To all my followers from all over the world. Please spread it , and forward it to your local news channels. And ask them not to teach us how to fight terror. #standwithus #israel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idan Raichel עידן רייכל (@idanraichel)

The video is one that had been widely circulated on Tuesday as Palestinian terrorists fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

Raichel burst onto the world music scene twenty years ago with his fusion of musical styles and languages from Israel’s diverse communities, from Ethiopian Jews to Israeli Arabs. He has toured with prominent international musicians, notably from Africa, and performed at the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway with American R&B star India Arie.

Breitbart News reviewed a performance by Raichel with Arie in 2011: “Raichel’s music transcended the bitter political debates and highlighted the vitality and diversity of Israeli culture. For Arie, whose songs sometimes incorporate pacifist or left-wing themes, it might have been easier to avoid working with an Israeli artist. That she has done so is a subtle yet commendable rebuke to the radical boycott movement.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.