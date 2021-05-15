Alec Baldwin Slams Cancel Culture as a ‘Forest Fire in Constant Need of Fuel’

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is the latest celebrity to speak out against cancel culture, describing it as a “forest fire in constant need of fuel.”

Alec Baldwin tweeted his disdain for cancel culture on Friday, saying that its voracious appetite comes for “the deserving and undeserving alike.” He also appeared to refer to cancel culture in a tweet earlier in the week in which he said “there appears to be a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior everywhere” except in Congress.

Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel. Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code.

Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwln____) May 14, 2021

There appears to be a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior everywhere except where it matters most: the US Congress. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwln____) May 13, 2021

Baldwin’s criticisms come just a few months after his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, became the target of cancel culture after it was revealed that she doesn’t have Spanish heritage, as she frequently claimed in the past. Hilaria Baldwin was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston to American parents.

Alec Baldwin has himself faced the wrath of the cancel mob. In 2013, he allegedly used a homophobic slur when confronting a photographer in New York — an accusation Baldwin denied. The star’s MSNBC talk show was axed following the incident.

The actor is one a small handful of stars who has defended Woody Allen against accusations of child molestation brought by Mia Farrow and daughter Dylan.

Baldwin has repeatedly quit Twitter only to return to the platform. His latest exit was in March after the cancel mob attacked him for commenting on actress Gillian Anderson’s “switching accents,” which he compared to the controversy surrounding his wife.

