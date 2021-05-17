Box Office: ‘Spiral’ Reigns With $8.7 Million, Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Bombs

May 16 (UPI) — Chris Rock’s horror movie, Spiral, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.7 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Wrath of Man with $3.7 million, followed by Those Who Wish Me Dead at No. 3 with $2.8 million, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train at No. 4 with $1.8 million and Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Watch below:

Rounding out the top tier are Godzilla vs. Kong at No. 6 with $1.5 million, Mortal Kombat at No. 7 with $1.3 million, Finding You at No. 8 with $1 million, Profile at No. 9 with $700,00 and Here Today at No. 10 with $500,000.

Many of the films are also available on streaming and pay-per-view services do to the studios’ strategy to entertain as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.