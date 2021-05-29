Florida Concert to Charge $18 for Vaccinated, $1,000 for Unvaccinated

A Florida concert promoter is encouraging event-goers to get vaccinated for a rock show in Tampa Bay next month by significantly lowering the prices for those who have received the coronavirus vaccination.

Ticket prices for the concert, which will feature performances by Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar, and Rutterkin at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg on June 26, will be $18 each for those who have received the vaccination and $999.99 for those who have not received it.

A statement from the website where event tickets can be purchased reads:

To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government issued photo ID and your PHYSICAL COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (if you have lost it keep reading, we got you). You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021.

“We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide,” the website’s message added. “If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference.”

According to Leadfoot Promotions’ Paul Williams, who is responsible for coming up with the idea, the incentive is a good way to get people to get the shot.

“We’re just trying to do a show safely. And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community,” Williams said.

Williams went on to note the obvious related to proving vaccine status, stating he would not turn away those who have not been vaccinated because no one at the concert is going to know if they actually are.

“We’re gonna let them in, we’re not gonna out them,” Williams said. “Nobody’s gonna know that they’re the person that bought the ticket and they’ll be treated just like everyone else.”

As the Hill reported, “No unvaccinated person has coughed up the $999.99 to enter the show.”

