Gary Sinise, Mark Wahlberg Among Hollywood Stars Honoring the Fallen on Memorial Day

A handful of prominent Hollywood stars took the time this Memorial Day weekend to pay non-partisan tribute to America’s fallen heroes. They include Gary Sinise, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, Glenn Close, Andy Garcia, Joe Mantegna, Octavia Spencer, and Rob Lowe.

In the case of Matthew McConaughey, who is reportedly exploring a possible run for governor of Texas, Memorial Day served as an opportunity to post a glamor photo of himself.

Gary Sinise led the way by paying tribute to fallen military personnel, reminding Americans to “not forget those who have sacrificed, giving their lives, to provide the blessing of freedom for all of us.” The Gary Sinise Foundation also honored the country’s fallen troops.

Mark Wahlberg tweeted “Respect. Honor. Remember.”

Glenn Close paid tribute to the men in her family who served during wars. “Blessings on and profound gratitude for all those who fought and all those who lost their lives on behalf of freedom and democracy. May they be resting in peace,” she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon tweeted, “Thank you to all the servicemen and women who have gone above and beyond to protect our country. Today and everyday, I honor you.”

Rob Lowe tweeted that Memorial Day weekend isn’t about hot dogs or the beach. “It’s about honoring those who paid the ultimate price allowing us to do those things,” he wrote

This weekend is not about eating hot dogs with friends and family and going to the beach or pool. It’s about honoring those who paid the ultimate price allowing us to do those things.

Andy Garcia honored “those who gave everything for everyone.”

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer reposted a video of a service member singing “Amazing Grace.”

Actor Joe Mantegna also paid tribute to fallen U.S. troops. The actor co-hosted this year’s National Memorial Day Concert with Gary Sinise.

Matthew McConaughey also acknowledged Memorial Day, but posted a photo of himself.

