Hollywood Celebrities Push Gun Control with #WearOrange Campaign

Paramount Pictures/Twentieth Century Fox/Subutopian Films/Twitter
Paramount Pictures/Twentieth Century Fox/Subutopian Films/Twitter
AWR Hawkins

A-list Hollywood celebrities, including John Legend, Julia Roberts, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, a former President turned Netflix film producer in Barack Obama, Democrat politicians, left-wing groups, and entire multimedia networks and studios from MTV and VH1 to WarnerMeida are pushing gun control with the #WearOrange campaign this weekend.

Bette Midler is one of the celebrities wearing orange. She tweeted, “It’s #WearOrange Weekend, when Americans come together virtually to show our support for victims and survivors of gun violence. Find a virtual event in your state by texting ORANGE to 644-33!”

Actress and Mike Bloomberg gun control-affiliate Julianne Moore shared her #wearorange message on Instagram.

Left-wing pop star Cher put forward a tweet on this gun control weekend as well, writing, “Guns are now the #1 cause of death for American kids.” Her tweet linked to a gun control film titled, “US Kids.”

Comedian, actress, and gun control proponent Amy Schumer tweeted: “Across America, people will #WearOrange on June 4—National Gun Violence Awareness day—to honor victims and survivors of gun violence and to call attention to this crisis that takes more than 100 lives every single day.”

Singer and NBC’s The Voice host John Legend also tweeted.

Bette Midler is one of the celebrities wearing orange. She tweeted, “It’s #WearOrange Weekend, when Americans come together virtually to show our support for victims and survivors of gun violence. Find a virtual event in your state by texting ORANGE to 644-33!”

Actress, left-wing activist, and loud gun control pusher Alyssa Milano tweeted.

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda simply tweeted, “Wear Orange.”

Bon Iver also tweeted for more gun control, writing, “Today, we #WearOrange for them because no one should be targeted for who they are, who they love, or what they believe. Why do you wear orange?”

Former President and Netflix film producer Barack Obama expressed his desire for more gun control as well. He tweeted, “On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we wear orange to honor those we’ve lost. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, let’s not forget the other epidemic killing far too many Americans—and keep working to pass commonsense gun safety laws that will protect our communities.”

Music and entertainment network VH1 tweeted:

Media conglomerate Warner Media also pushed for more gun control, tweeting: “This Gun Violence Awareness Day, we are partnering with Everytown to help end gun violence and build safer communities across America.”

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rimes tweeted, too.

Moms Demand Action — a Mike Bloomberg affiliated gun control that works alongside Everytown — tweeted.

While these celebrities, a former President, and numerous media networks push for more gun control, they did not list specifics. In other words, they did not tell the world which gun control law is key to keeping American safe.

Perhaps we should remember that California has every gun control which Democrats are currently pushing at the federal level–universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers begin armed for classroom defense, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, and more.

California even has ammunition controls.

Yet murders are up 95 percent in Los Angeles County compared to where murders were at this same time last year.

So what other gun control would celebrities like to see?

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.