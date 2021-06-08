Fast & Furious Sequel ‘F9’ to Screen at Cannes Film Festival

June 7 (UPI) — Action movie F9, the next chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise, is set to screen at France’s Cannes Film Festival this summer.

Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Michelle Rodriguez and directed by Justin Lin, the film is set to open in North American theaters on June 25 and in France on July 14.

Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported Monday that F9 will be screened on the beach for the public ahead of its French theatrical opening.

Other high-profile films slated to screen at the festival are Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Matt Damon’s Stillwater, and Sean Penn’s Flag Day.