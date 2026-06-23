Rosie O’Donnell: ‘Trump Is One of the Most Mediocre Men Ever In Public Office’

Actress and wannabe expat Rosie O’Donnell proclaimed in a recent interview that President Donald Trump is “one of the most mediocre men ever in public office.”

“People are inexplicably afraid of him and his ‘power,’ but he is one of the most mediocre men ever in public office,” O’Donnell told author Marianne Williamson during an interview last week.

“And he is, right now, so addled by his physical form that we have to remove him. Period,” O’Donnell added.

In continuing her rant, O’Donnell asserted, “Our founding fathers said: This is for all of us. This is freedom and democracy.”

“In my lifetime — in your lifetime, Marianne — this has been a beacon of light across the world: the United States. And, now, the underbelly is showing,” the 64-year-old added.

“And the fact that one mediocre man can take down this amazing nation with a group of sycophants behind him who will pretend he’s not sleeping during a government meeting while standing 12 in from his face,” O’Donnell complained.

Williamson agreed, adding, “It’s unbelievable, the people who have really sold their souls.”

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O’Donnell’s remarks are simply the latest in a series of attacks against President Trump, despite the actress previously claiming that she has not been watching the news since fleeing the United States for Ireland early last year.

As Breitbart News reported, during her conversation with Williamson, O’Donnell also bizarrely declared that she believes President Trump will use an “assassination attempt or terrorist bombing” to cancel this year’s midterm elections.

O’Donnell, who disseminates a constant barrage of TikTok posts ranting about President Trump, ironically added, “I don’t want to have the stress and anxiety associated with the constant barrage of him.”

Notably, the Flintones star has quietly returned to the U.S. on multiple occasions after vowing she wouldn’t. During the interview, she also amusingly revealed that she is still in New York, adding, “But I have moved to Ireland, and that was my choice in order to keep my family and my sanity safe.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.