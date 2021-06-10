Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski faced mockery for the manner in which she was seen holding her baby in a series of photos recently posted to Instagram.

“That’s not how you hold a baby [Emily Ratajkowski] – and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same,” Piers Morgan wrote Monday on Twitter.

“Happy to give you some tips if you need them,” the television host added.

That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata – and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some tips if you need them. pic.twitter.com/IcduCA4tMQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 7, 2021

Morgan had been reacting to one of the model’s recent Instagram posts, in which she posted a series of photos holding her 3-month-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, while on vacation in an undisclosed location. In the first photo, she is holding the baby from the middle of his back, with his head hanging sideways at a drastic angle. The progression of photos in the post show Ratajkowski fixing her hair, then adjusting her grip to better cradle Sylvester against her.

“Bday eve with the dream vacation partner,” Ratajkowski wrote in the Instagram caption.

Morgan was not the only one to criticize the 30-year-old model over the way she held her young son in the photos.

“Emrata [Ratajkowski] holding her baby,” wrote one Twitter user, who shared a meme of a woman excitedly holding a shopping bag.

Emrata holding her baby pic.twitter.com/bNGGSu2GZ9 — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) June 7, 2021

“Emrata holding her baby,” another Twitter user wrote, sharing a meme of a monkey holding a baby monkey, while continuously spinning around in circles.

Emrata holding her baby https://t.co/xhgnCaCwAt — Gabrielle Williott (@grabbyelle) June 7, 2021

“Someone teach this chick how to hold a baby please,” wrote Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire.

Someone teach this chick how to hold a baby please https://t.co/6muqGoWTcO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 7, 2021

“Emily Ratajkowski really held that baby like a dish towel,” musician Jay Jurden tweeted.

Emily Ratajkowski really held that baby like a dish towel — Jay Pride Month (@JayJurden) June 8, 2021

Last year, while still pregnant with Sylvester, Ratajkowski told Vogue that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, “won’t know the [baby’s] gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.