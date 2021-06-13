LGBTQ writers in Hollywood are claiming widespread discrimination in the entertainment industry and are demanding executives take decisive steps to hire more queer, gay, and transgender writers.

They are also demanding Hollywood studios take action against states that have passed “anti-trans legislation” — which presumably refers to laws banning transgender drugs and surgery for minors, as well as laws prohibiting transgender women from competing in girls’ sports.

In an open letter sent Friday, the LGBTQ+ Writers Committee of the Writers Guild of America, West said Hollywood must do more to increase on-screen representation and fight discrimination.

“The industry’s storied history is also one steeped in decades of codified bigotry against the LGBTQ+/queer community,” the committee said in the letter, which was timed to coincide with Pride Month. “The portrayals of Hollywood’s past — and present — are responsible for exacerbating harmful stereotypes and stigmas that have persisted through generations.”