Watch: Roger Waters Tells Mark Zuckerberg ‘F**k You’ for Asking to Use Pink Floyd Song in Instagram Ad Campaign

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters had choice words for Mark Zuckerberg after the Facebook CEO asked to use one of the band’s songs in an ad campaign to promote Instagram.

“Fuck you,” Roger Waters said at a public event in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The rocker called Zuckerberg an “idiot” and a ‘prick,’ and accused Facebook of suppressing information about Assange. He described Facebook as “an insidious movement to take over everything.”

In a video from the Mexican newspaper La Jornada dated June 10, Roger Waters is seen explaining Facebook’s song request.

“You have no idea what it is — nobody does — because it arrived on the internet to me this morning. It’s a request for the rights to use my song [‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)’] in the making of a film to promote Instagram,” Waters said.

“So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me… with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money and the answer is, ‘Fuck you! No fucking way!”

Watch below:

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

Waters then accused Facebook of censoring information about Assange.

“They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public,” he said.

Waters then called Zuckerberg a “prick.”

“You think, how did this little prick, who started off going by saying, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a 4 out of 5, she’s ugly, we’ll give her a 1.’ How the fuck did he get any power in anything?” he said. “And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

Earlier this month, Roger Waters was among the hundreds of musicians who signed an open letter accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com