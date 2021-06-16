Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Launch New Podcast Focusing on Mental Health, Following Spanish Heritage Scandal

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin is launching a mental health and self-improvement podcast with his wife, Hilaria, just months after she was embroiled in a controversy over her claims to having Spanish heritage.

‘What’s One More?,’ which launched Tuesday, is expected to focus on mental health, inspirational stories, and personal growth.

“We want to stop and take a moment to hear the stories of some incredible people, to see what we can learn and be inspired by,” Hilaria Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post announcing the podcast.

“Each of us is a continual work in progress and it’s by coming together to share our stories, struggles and wisdom, we can individually and collectively grow and learn.”

In a separate Instagram post, Alec Baldwin joked,”Do you think she’ll let me talk?”

The celebrity couple have been married since 2012 and have six children. Their latest addition, daughter María Lucía, arrived via surrogate in March, just five months after the birth of older brother Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas.

Alec Baldwin is also father to 25-year-old Ireland Baldwin from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

In 2007, the actor infamously berated the 12-year-old Ireland in a leaked voicemail message in which he called his daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

Alec Baldwin later apologized for the voicemail.

Hilaria Baldwin was embroiled in a scandal in December over her past claims to having Spanish heritage. It turned out she was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston to America parents.

“I should have been more clear and I’m sorry,” she said in an apology issued in February.

