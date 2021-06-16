James Corden, Ariana Grande Celebrate ‘No Lockdowns Anymore’ in California on ‘The Late Late Show’

June 16 (UPI) — Ariana Grande, James Corden and Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur performed a parody of Hairspray’s “Good Morning Baltimore” on The Late Late Show.

The trio performed a new version of “Good Morning Baltimore” titled “No Lockdowns Anymore” in the style of a music video on Tuesday.

Watch below:

The track celebrates being able to have fun and go outside again due to COVID-19 vaccines. Grande, Corden and Winokur danced with others on a crowded street.

“Its what we’ve been waiting for/ To embrace all that life has in store/ It’s time to make new memories/ Once you’ve got the vaccine/ Hug your family,” Grande and Corden sang together.

Winokur starred as lead Tracy Turnblad in Broadway’s Hairspray.

Grande married Dalton Gomez during an intimate wedding ceremony in May.