Woman Accuses Chris Brown of Smacking Her So Hard Her Weave Fell Off

Pop star Chris Brown, who once said “Fuck Trump and fuck the pigs” is again facing an accusation that he hit a woman, who claims the Grammy-winner hit her so hard her weave fell off. The woman called the police to Brown’s San Fernando Valley home over the weekend and told officers that she was slapped in the back of the head, TMZ reports.

TMZ says police sources said the woman filed a complaint and the paperwork names the “Ayo” singer as the suspect.

This is the second visit visit to the singer’s home by the police in as many months. Last month, the LAPD reportedly broke up Brown’s birthday party at his mansion over claims that he violated the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

But Brown’s legal troubles have also led to other recent assault charges. He was arrested in Paris in January 2019 but was released from custody without charges after allegations of rape lodged by a 24-year-old woman.

Brown called the allegations false and “a whole lot of cap!” He also posted, but then deleted, “This bitch lyin.”

The arrest in Paris and the most recent assault claim are just the latest in a long line of charges against the 29 year old singer, most notably his conviction for domestic violence against his former girlfriend and pop megastar Rihanna.

Brown has also become politically active in recent years, often taking to social media to attack President Donald Trump. In 2017, he ripped President Trump for comments he made about law enforcement cracking down on criminal gangs, while using phrases such as “Fuck Trump and fuck the pigs.”

In July, Breezy revealed that he engaged in private messages with former President Barack Obama in which he urged the former prez to organize a “revolutionary’ Black Lives Matter protest.

