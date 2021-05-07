Pop Star Chris Brown Birthday Party Broken Up by LAPD over COVID Restriction Violations

The Police reportedly broke up a birthday party for pop superstar Chris Brown Thursday due to violations of the county’s coronavirus restrictions. The party was being held at Brown’s mansion in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The police appeared at the mansion at around 2 a.m. and noted that between 300 and 500 automobiles were parked near the Citrus Ridge Drive home.

After being made aware of the police action, LA City Councilman Bob Blumenfield urged his constituents to continue observing the coronavirus restrictions.

“As we’ve made so much progress against COVID-19, we still need to do everything possible to get vaccinated, be responsible and make sure that more people don’t get sick,” Blumenfield said in public statement. “Even before the pandemic, massive house parties like this have been an issue throughout the city, severely disrupting our communities. But the reality is that we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and irresponsible events like this have the power to create more outbreaks and set back the incredible gains made.”

County rules maintain that no more than 50 people may gather in outdoor situations along with social distancing and masks.

Last December, an underground Southern California party ended in 158 arrests.

Brown’s most recent brush with the law occurred in Paris when the singer was released from custody without charges after being arrested over allegations of rape lodged by a 24-year-old woman.

Brown called the allegations false and “a whole lot of cap!” He also posted, but then deleted, “This bitch lyin.”

