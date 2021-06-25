Lena Dunham’s HBO Max Teen Drama ‘Generation’: ‘Break Iron Shackles of Patriarchy’ and ‘Kill Every Man’

The “gender fluid” HBO Max teen dramedy Generation, which is executive produced by Girls co-creator Lena Dunham, took man bashing to another level. The latest episode denounces boys as “parasites,” and the desire to “kill every man, boy, and every male human being” is openly expressed.

“The High Priestess” episode sees Arianna (Nathanya Alexander) frustrated because her two gay dads don’t understand the things she is going through as a teen girl. Instead of railing at a society that prevented her from having a mother to talk to, she rails that men are thoroughly bad and need to be eliminated, Newsbusters reported.

In one scene, Arianna even intimates that her dads were oppressors and racists when they told her to calm down. “You know who else was told to calm down? Rosa Parks, Hillary Clinton, and Kesha, just to name a few,” she yelled.

In another segment, Arianna asks out loud, “Is there a word for wanting to kill every man, boy, and male human being?” To which her friend, Delilah, proudly notes that all political “progressives” feel that way.

The show, according to IMDB, is an “Ensemble dramedy centering on a group of high school students exploring their sexuality in a modern world.”

When one particularly annoying boy asks Arianna to dance with him, she hatefully replies, “I swear every boy on this dying planet is a fucking parasite.”

In keeping with the “priestess” title for the episode, Arianna then begins to gravitate to an Internet show hosted by a coven of witches that pronounce a goal of “breaking the iron shackles of the patriarchy.”

Arianna then convinces Delilah and another friend to dabble in black magic. When that idea does not gel for the three, Delilah and Arianna decide to initiate a sexual relationship with a boy they like by forming a “throuple.”

One character, in particular, is targeted repeatedly for humiliation in the series. Megan (Martha Plimpton), the mother of one of the show’s teen protagonists, is constantly assaulted, demeaned, and otherwise put down because she is a white, evangelical woman who is not comfortable with her children engaging in risky multiple sexual relationships.

