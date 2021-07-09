Los Angeles Crime Wave: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sofia Vergara L.A. Home Vandalized

A man has been arrested and booked on a felony charge for allegedly trespassing and vandalizing actress Sofia Vergara’s Los Angeles home on the Fourth of July, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the trespassing suspect on July 4 at 6:54 p.m., according to a public information officer with the LAPD. Neither the Modern Family star nor her husband Joe Manganiello was home at the time.

“They detained a man and he was arrested for vandalism,” the officer said. “He spray-painted the exterior of the residence, causing damage to the property.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the story, the suspect’s vandalism included orange spraypaint of social media handles and “messages” for Vergara, whom he reportedly believes is his mother.

“There doesn’t appear to be any truth to the man’s claim … Sofia’s only got one kid from a previous marriage, and this person does not seem to have any connection to her,” TMZ reported , citing their sources estimating the damage to be over $100,000