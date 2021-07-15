Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Team with Netflix for Animated Series ‘Pearl’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced Wednesday they have have agreed to work on a second series for Netflix, with the animated project built around a 12-year-old girl “who is inspired by influential women from history.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions said the working title “Pearl” will be developed for the streaming service.

Meghan created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history.

The Duchess will serve as executive producer alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix last year, as Breitbart News reported.

In doing so they joined Netflix’s roster of other high-profile talent, including president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, and producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

Their production company is set to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively for the streaming giant.

No release date has been set for the upcoming production.

