‘Law & Order’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for NYC Murder

Isaiah Stokes, an actor who appeared on the crime show Law & Order and the HBO series Boardwalk Empire was indicted on Friday for shooting a man in broad daylight in Queens, New York in February.

Isaiah Stokes, 41, is charged with ambushing Tyrone Jones while he sat in his jeep in the Jamaica neighborhood, shooting the 37-year-old almost a dozen times.

Stokes was charged with second degree murder and weapons possession.

The New York Post reported on the development:

Surveillance footage allegedly showed the actor getting out of a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver’s side window of a parked white Jeep Grand Cherokee and firing 11 shots, prosecutors said. Jones, who lived about a mile and a half from the scene, was pronounced dead by EMS. Prosecutors didn’t say what they believe led to the slaying. Stokes, who faces 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted, is set to be back in court on Monday.

Stokes’ IMBD page reveals that he also recorded music under the name I$AIAH.

The Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz, issued a statement on the case.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Katz said. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.