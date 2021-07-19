Woke Rebranding: Victoria’s Secret Throwing Out Iconic ‘Angels’ Imagery in Stores as It Closes Hundreds of Locations and Loses Millions

Victoria’s Secret is remodeling its stores across the globe and throwing out its iconic “Angels” imagery, hot pink color scheme, and sexy decor as part of its larger rebranding effort — one that’s been criticized as woke and “performative” by former models and included naming women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe and transgender model Valentina Sampaio brand ambassadors.

After canceling its annual fashion show in November 2019, Victoria’s Secret is now erasing the brand’s longtime Angels aesthetic that helped turn supermodels like Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Ariana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Karlie Kloss, and Candice Swanepoel into household names.

The televised show had become the biggest fashion event of the year with millions tuning in every year since its launch in 1995.

A spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret confirmed to the New York Post that the brand is revamping all of its stores and throwing out the Angels in favor of plus-sized mannequins and imagery that reflects real life rather than fantasy.

The Post reports:

When Victoria’s Secret’s three-story flagship in midtown Manhattan reopens at the end of July, it will be scrubbed of any evidence of its former pride and joy: the Victoria’s Secret Angels. [Emphasis added] … Customers can also bid farewell to the videos that ran on a constant loop on television screens of its fashion shows and interviews with models, a spokesperson confirmed. [Emphasis added] … About half of Victoria’s Secret’s 1,400 global stores have begun to swap out the angel imagery for a look that is “more inviting for women to enter,” Victoria’s Secret’s new creative director, Raul Martinez, told The Post. [Emphasis added]

Last May, Victoria’s Secret announced that it would permanently close around 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada in 2020. “It’s parent company L Brands said overall sales for the three months ended May 2 fell 37 percent compared with a year ago. Gross profit fell 59 percent. The company lost $275.2 million in the quarter, compared with net income of $40.3 a year ago. Profits per share were down 807 percent for a loss of 99 cents per share,” Breitbart News reported.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm made headlines around the world last month when she said the lingerie company’s woke re-branding is “perforative” and a “joke.”

Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters is advising store associates of the brand’s rebrand, saying “We are moving from what men want to what women want; We are going from a look to a feeling, from excluding most women to including all women, from mostly unattainable to grounded in real life.”

Only three former Angels with Victoria’s Secret will work with the brand moving forward: Models Helena Christensen, Grace Elisabeth, and Taylor Hill.

Instead of the Angels, Victoria’s Secret announced this year brand ambassadors soccer player Megan Rapinoe, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser, among a few others.

