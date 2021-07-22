Music Producer Emilio Estefan, Who Fled Communist Cuba, Releases Video Exposing Human Rights Abuses

Cuban-born music producer Emilio Estefan debuted a video for his latest song, “Libertad,” in support of protesters on the island who took to the streets last week demanding release from Communist tyranny.

NBC reports the song was created by Estefan in collaboration with the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba, a nonprofit group. It was released on Tuesday at noon.

“This is the first time that the image is more important than the music,” Estefan, who has won 19 Grammy awards, told NBC News. “It’s really hard. I was born in Cuba even though we’re 90 miles, away it feels so far away.”

Estefan, who is married to Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan, said, “Gloria and I pray for Cuba each day.”

Watch below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For her part, Gloria last week demanded President Joe Biden take the lead in condemning the Havana dictatorship for its suppression of mass protests, as Breitbart News reported.

Now her husband is lending his weight to the cause with the video shot in Cuba two months ago and its raucous cry for freedom.

The Foundation had proposed Estefan write a piece that reflected the conditions in Cuba, following a rare protest that took place in November 2020 with hundreds of young artists and activists in front of the Culture Ministry.

Those who know communism best — detest and resist it the most. https://t.co/TfeUZ40L1D — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 19, 2021

“I feel people need to know the truth of what happened in Cuba. For the first time, thanks to technology they are seeing the reality of what happened and the abuse,” said Estefan.

The song talks about silence being the “enemy of liberty,” “it’s a shame that with force they want to silence you,” and “every human being deserves freedom.”