An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man injured in a Monday night theater shooting in Corona, California.

The shooting occurred during The Forever Purge.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the shooting occurred about fifteen minutes before midnight at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater.

ABC 7 notes that the two victims were “watching a movie when the shooting happened.”

The Los Angeles Times pointed out that a Corona police spokesman explained that police “were trying to determine Tuesday whether there was a shooter who escaped or if the gunfire played out only between the man and woman.”

Police have not ruled out an attempted murder-suicide scenario.

California has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase each month, a ban on campus carry, a ban on K-12 carry for classroom defense, and controls on ammunition sales, among other things.

