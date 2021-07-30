Climate Change Hardliners Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Vacation on $130 Million Carbon Spewing Super Yacht in Italy

Pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck — members of the celebrity elite who’ve spent years browbeating Americans about the peril the planet faces lest we curtail our carbon footprint — are in the midsts of a glamorous vacation around the Mediterranean, living on a $130 million carbon-spewing super yacht.

Jennifer Lopez is among the celebrities who have been deemed “super-emitters” by researchers, as she was estimated to have taken 77 flights, travelling 139,187 miles, and emitting 105 tons of carbon dioxide in 2017.

Now, in a seeming affront to their own sacrosanct environmental standards, Lopez and Affleck’s luxe European yacht trip has nevertheless taken them from Capri to Nerano, with a stop in St. Tropez, according to a report by Elle. The pair have been frolicking on the massive yacht for Lopez’s birthday getaway, which kicked off on Saturday in St Tropez, France, reports Us Weekly.

Ecowatch noted that “a superyacht with a permanent crew, helicopter pad, submarines and pools emits about 7,020 tons of CO2 a year.”

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer also posted photos of herself on the $130 million vessel, which showed off the pricy Foundrae jewelry Affleck reportedly got her for her birthday.

Lopez also posted to Instagram a photo of her and Affleck kissing. She even posted a video herself posing.

Watch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly two months into rekindling their romance — a saga with a 19-year timeline attached to it. But Bennifer 2.0’s carbon-gushing cruise around the Mediterranean Sea may cast doubt on their commitment to fighting “climate change.”

Affleck previously joined his long-time friend actor Matt Damon to “raise awareness of climate change,” and urge the usage of “alternative fuel sources,” as well as participated in a get-out-the-vote PSA for NextGen Climate, a climate change-centered nonprofit that targets millennial voters through celebrity ad campaigns.

.@BenAffleck & @NextGenClimate want to make sure everyone in New Hampshire votes November 8th! https://t.co/JRLe8kH1RZ pic.twitter.com/SsgWDTEL1M — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 26, 2016

Last year, Lopez pushed the voting initiative, Vote Like A Madre, “to bring awareness to the importance of climate change,” reported Harper’s Bazaar.

Lopez also took to Instagram to claim that when she thinks about what her children’s lives will be like “if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart.”

“We need to do something about it and take action NOW,” she added. “That’s why I’m pinky promising to #VoteLikeAMadre for candidates who believe in science and will work to protect the environment.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.