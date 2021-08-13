Arnold Schwarzenegger Doubles Down: ‘Don’t Be a Schmuck. Put on a Mask’

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has doubled down on calling non-mask-wearers “schmucks,” saying in a new essay for the far-left magazine The Atlantic that “it’s the only subject that can make me lose my temper.”

In the essay, Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted the recent comments he made on CNN were “a little much” but added that “I stand by the sentiment.” During his appearance on the left-wing cable news network, the Terminator star said “screw your freedom” and “you’re a schmuck” if you don’t wear a mask.

Watch below:

Schwarzenegger reiterated his stance in The Atlantic. “You have the freedom to wear no mask. But if you exercise that freedom, you’re a schmuck — because you’re supposed to protect your fellow Americans,” he wrote.

The actor also sought to appeal to people’s sense of patriotism by invoking the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War and the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.

“Our country became great because every generation before us knew that liberty and duty go hand in hand. I am worried that many of my fellow Americans have now lost sight of that,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Schwarzenegger made no mention of the Democratic politicians who were caught maskless during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

The Atlantic recently came under fire for publishing an article by its billionaire owner Laurene Powell Jobs urging the Biden administration to put unvaccinated people on a no-fly list. The magazine also pushed for more draconian measures, including forcing the unvaccinated to give up “certain societal benefits.”

Jobs herself owns two private jets and inherited a fortune from her late husband, Steve Jobs.

Her vast wealth and media connections are explored in Breitbart News’ Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s book Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruptions.

“[Jobs] also owns most of Axios, but she also funds the activist press, the press that essentially tries to launder Democrat propaganda — left-wing propaganda — through local news outlets, and of course, she’s very tight with Democrat politicians,” Marlow said in a recent interview with conservative talk show host Mark Levin.

“The reason why [Laurene Powell Jobs] gets away with it, in my opinion, is that she employs so many journalists.”

As NBC News reported, The Atlantic lost more than $20 million last year and was on track to lose another $10 million this year.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com