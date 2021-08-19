Michael Keaton, Who Trashed Trump and Campaigned for Biden, Now Says Celebrities Getting Political Can ‘Do More Damage’

Actor Michael Keaton has warned Hollywood celebrities to be cautious about wading into politics because they can end up doing more “damage” than good. But the actor appears to have exempted his own political activism, which includes endorsing and campaigning for Joe Biden and publicly trashing former President Donald Trump and Republicans.

“I learned a long time ago, you do more damage because you’re famous,” Keaton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve told people, you don’t want me there. They’ll go, ‘Well of course he brought his Hollywood friend.’ You know what people forget? We all were just some person somewhere in Cincinnati or fucking Ottawa or fucking Cleveland.”

I freaking love this Michael Keaton endorsement of @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/moLXuNoKAM — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) October 24, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, Keaton enthusiastically endorsed Biden last year in a video in which the Hollywood star referenced his role in the 1989 movie Batman.

“I’m friggin Batman,” Keaton said in the video. He also called Biden “Authentic Joe,” describing the candidate as a man like his father and those of that generation.

Keaton also campaigned for Biden in Pennsylvania, which is the Hollywood star’s home state.

“Don’t just do it for Joe and Kamala. Do it for your little brother, your little sister,” Keaton reportedly said during a campaign stop. “Do it for the next generation. Do it for the environment — for justice, for equality and just to end this insane chaos. Four more years of that? I don’t think so.”

Indeed, the Spotlight star spent years on the attack against the Trump White House. Just days after Trump took office, Keaton slammed Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, calling it “another recruitment tool” for ISIS.

Big thank you to Trump for handing ISIS ANOTHER recruiting tool. Nice job Birther Boy! — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 30, 2017

A year later, he called pro-second Amendment lawmakers “weak disgusting cowards.”

