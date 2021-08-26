Exclusive — Rep. Lee Zeldin: Spike Lee’s 9/11 Conspiracy Comments Are ‘Revolting’

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) has condemned Spike Lee’s recent comments in which the filmmaker revived conspiracy theories surrounding September 11, including one suggesting the U.S. government was involved in the collapse of the World Trade Center.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Rep. Zeldin called Lee’s comments “revolting,” and questioned Democrats who continue to seek the filmmaker’s endorsement.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11th, it’s revolting that people like Spike Lee continue to peddle debunked conspiracy theories about this horrific day and even more disturbing that Democrat politicians continue to openly embrace his support,” Rep. Zeldin said.

“We must continue to condemn those who forward these untruthful claims, and everyone who continues to welcome Spike Lee’s support is dishonoring the memory of the so many New Yorkers we lost on September 11th and twisting the knife into the wounds of the families they left behind.”

Zeldin is running for the Republican nomination for New York governor.

Spike Lee made the controversial comments in a New York Times interview to promote his new HBO docuseries New York Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021 1/2.

The final episode reportedly features several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which has claimed the federal government was somehow involved in the collapse of the World Trade Center.

“I mean I got questions, and I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing, about 9/11,” Lee told the Times.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached,” the filmmaker said, adding, “And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing.”

“But people [are] going to make up their own mind,” Lee continued. “My approach is to put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”

Following a backlash, Lee announced Wednesday that he is re-editing the final chapters of the docuseries.

“I respectfully ask you to hold your judgement until you see the final cut,” the director said in a statement that HBO sent to multiple outlets.

As Breitbart News reported, Spike Lee was set to hold a fundraiser this week for New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in Martha’s Vineyard.

The Do the Right Thing director no stranger to hosting political fundraisers, having hosted shindigs for Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com