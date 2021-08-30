Rose McGowan Slams Oprah Winfrey: ‘Supporting a Power Structure for Personal Gain … She Is as Fake as They Come’

Actress Rose McGowan has lashed out at Oprah Winfrey in a scathing attack, calling the billionaire talk-show queen and network boss “as fake as they come.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Rose McGowan called out Winfrey’s role as an advocate for women, citing her past friendship with Harvey Weinstein. She also referenced Winfrey’s decision to withdraw from a documentary about Russell Simmons that would have addressed the sexual assault allegations against the recording producer and major Democratic supporter.

I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard pic.twitter.com/RCuXNpWCU0 — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 29, 2021

Winfrey was set to serve as executive producer of a documentary about Russell Simmons, but canceled her involvement at the last minute. Winfrey reportedly withdrew because she believed some of the accusations against Simmons were on shaky ground.

But some have questioned Winfrey’s motives for quitting. Vulture reported that the Time’s Up organization — which was founded to advocate for women — may have actually launched a whisper campaign against the documentary, prompting Winfrey to flee the project.

Winfrey was a supporter of Time’s Up, reportedly donating $500,000 to the group. Like Simmons, she is also a major backer of Democrat politicians.

McGowan’s tweet comes as the Time’s Up organization is facing a major crisis after it was revealed its chairwoman assisted former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in handling a sexual harassment accusation. Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen — a former Obama administration aid — resigned last week.

McGowan has been an outspoken critic of Time’s Up and some of its most prominent supporters, calling out their ties to powerful Democrats.

The public relations firm that represents the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund is SKDKnickerbocker, the Democratic PR powerhouse whose former managing director, Anita Dunn, is now senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Time’s Up has declined to assist Tara Reade in her sexual assault allegation against Biden.

