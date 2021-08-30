Rose McGowan Slams Oprah Winfrey: ‘Supporting a Power Structure for Personal Gain … She Is as Fake as They Come’

Frederick M. Brown; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
David Ng

Actress Rose McGowan has lashed out at Oprah Winfrey in a scathing attack, calling the billionaire talk-show queen and network boss “as fake as they come.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Rose McGowan called out Winfrey’s role as an advocate for women, citing her past friendship with Harvey Weinstein. She also referenced Winfrey’s decision to withdraw from a documentary about Russell Simmons that would have addressed the sexual assault allegations against the recording producer and major Democratic supporter.

Winfrey was set to serve as executive producer of a documentary about Russell Simmons, but canceled her involvement at the last minute. Winfrey reportedly withdrew because she believed some of the accusations against Simmons were on shaky ground.

Oprah Winfrey (2nd L) and Russell Simmons (C) attend the funeral of Eunice Kennedy Shriver at St. Xavier Church August 14, 2009 in Hyannis, Massachusetts. (Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

But some have questioned Winfrey’s motives for quitting. Vulture reported that the Time’s Up organization  — which was founded to advocate for women — may have actually launched a whisper campaign against the documentary, prompting Winfrey to flee the project.

Actress Rose McGowan, who accused Weinstein of raping her more two two decades ago and then of destroying her career, joins other accusers and protesters as Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court house for the start of his trial on January 06, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Winfrey was a supporter of Time’s Up, reportedly donating $500,000 to the group. Like Simmons, she is also a major backer of Democrat politicians.

(L-R) Actor Meryl Streep, activist Ai-jen Poo, actor Natalie Portman, activist Tarana Burke, actor Michelle Williams, actor America Ferrera, actor Jessica Chastain, actor Amy Poehler, and activist Saru Jayaraman attend 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

McGowan’s tweet comes as the Time’s Up organization is facing a major crisis after it was revealed its chairwoman assisted former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in handling a sexual harassment accusation. Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen — a former Obama administration aid — resigned last week.

McGowan has been an outspoken critic of Time’s Up and some of its most prominent supporters, calling out their ties to powerful Democrats.

The public relations firm that represents the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund is SKDKnickerbocker, the Democratic PR powerhouse whose former managing director, Anita Dunn, is now senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Time’s Up has declined to assist Tara Reade in her sexual assault allegation against Biden.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.