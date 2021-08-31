Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Breaks Spotify, Apple Music Records, Hits Number 1 in 152 Countries

Rap megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West’s Donda album, which was released on Sunday, has already broken records on both Spotify and Apple Music, and has reached number 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours.

The album was named after West’s late mother, Donda West, who passed away at the age of 58 in 2007.

West and Donda also broke the 2021 record for being the most-streamed artist and album in one day, with Donda becoming the third most-played album on its first day of release on Apple Music ever, according to a report by Variety.

Apple has also reportedly said that the album was streamed over 60 million times in the U.S. on its first full day of release. At the time if publishing, all 20 spots on Apple Music’s daily Top 100 USA songs chart are from West’s 27-song Donda album.

On Monday, Spotify announced that the rapper’s new album had also broken the record for the most-streamed album in a day so far in 2021, beating pop star Olivia Rodrigo, reports Variety.

West, however, has reportedly said that Universal Music Group released the album against his wishes. A source at the company has denied the claim, telling Variety that the rapper’s accusation is “preposterous.”

Ahead of the album’s release, West held three live listening parties for Donda — two in Atlanta, Georgia, and one in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, which featured a replica of his childhood home, which was topped with a cross.

During the listening event in Chicago on Thursday night, different images of West’s late mother flashed across screens at Solider Field, while “Donda Donda Donda” could be heard from the speakers on repeat, according to a report by WTTW News.

The release of Donda comes less than two years after West’s last album, Jesus is King, which also made history upon release.

West’s 11-track Gospel album Jesus is King debuted as number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the Grammy-winner’s ninth consecutive number one debut.

