Rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s $24 Million Diamond Ripped Out of His Head at Music Festival

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert — who reportedly had a $24 million pink diamond installed in his forehead — had it ripped out of his head at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in July.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud, and I jumped into the crowd, and they kind of ripped it out,” the 26-year-old rapper told TMZ. “I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond, so I feel good.”

I move different now 💕®️ pic.twitter.com/PMn3OwTb9B — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 25, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, said he’d saved for years to buy the $24 million pink gemstone from his favorite jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte.

The rapper reportedly added that he had it embedded it in his forehead because he was afraid he would otherwise lose it. I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond.

The rapper had also told a fan that people will make fun of him for losing a ring more than they will for him implanting it in his head.

I always been alone …. this ain’t nothin new ®️ pic.twitter.com/xOHYWR40iq — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 5, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert did not suffer any serious facial injuries, and the barbell for his piercing is still in its place, reports TMZ.

