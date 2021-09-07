Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Accused of Pushing Parking Attendant on Movie Set

A Los Angeles parking attendant is accusing rapper, actor, and now movie director Machine Gun Kelly of battery, but entertainment media is casting doubt on his story.

The parking attendant claims that more than a week ago, Kelly (pictured, right) got angry with him and shoved him in the chest. He filed charges against the “Wild Boy” singer with the local police department.

However, according to TMZ, the alleged incident occurred while Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — was finishing some on-location shooting near the parking lot for his upcoming film, “Good Mourning with a U,” and no one is backing up the attendant’s claims.

TMZ spoke to several members of the movie production and they have a different story to tell. The movie techs say that the attendant was trying to tell a member of the crew that they all needed to get off his lot and that the argument was between them, not Kelly. Witnesses also say that Kelly never came anywhere near the attendant.

The case will likely end up with the L.A. City Attorney’s Office for recommendations.

“Good Mourning with a U” stars Kelly’s girlfriend, actress Megan Fox (pictured, left), who is also co-directing.

Kelly’s recent album, Tickets to My Downfall, reached number one in the United States last October.

Still, despite career highs, all is not well with the singer-songwriter. In January, he admitted to his fans that he had been in a “f**ked up place personally” for a while.

In an Instagram story, the rapper said, “I just wanna say to my fans I’ve been in, kind of like, a f–ked up place personally for a couple of months in my head,” he said. “So, I haven’t been that active on socials.”

Kelly later admitted that he was suffering from bouts of anxiety.

Later, in July, the rapper posted a long Instagram entry mourning the death of his father and noted that his fourth studio album, “Hotel Diablo,” was a tribute to him.

“That album was everything I wanted to say and I know it’s close to my fans…but my father took his last breath this morning,” Kelly said in the post.

“I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life. I’m setting my phone down. Love you. Thank you guys for everything,” he added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.