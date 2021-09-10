CBS Launching Celebrity Filled Reality Show ‘The Activist’ to Give Agitators a Global Stage

Simon Kent

Anyone interested in watching people protest about the environment, politics, human rights, health, education, race, and the inequality of life in general, then CBS has a reality show planned for you: The Activist.

The CBS show will allow contestants to compete in ways that “bring meaningful change” to a host of their causes while enabling their performative endeavors to be spread across multiple social media networks.

The five-week series will be co-hosted by pop star Usher, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Dancing with the Stars star Julianne Hough. The ultimate winner will be measured by online engagement, social metrics, and input from the hosts.

The series comes a year after U.S. cities erupted in deadly and violent protests over the death of George Floyd. The country continues to see upheaval and unrest as climate activist, pro-abortion agitators, Antifa terrorists, and other left-wing campaigners flood the streets.

A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as a police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 29: Protesters march down Congress Ave at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Protesters march down Congress Ave at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

The plan is for six competitors to go head-to-head in “missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now,” CBS announced Thursday.

The “ultimate goal” for the winner of the reality TV show, the network said, is to appear on the platform of the Group of 20 summit in Rome next month “for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet with world leaders in the hopes of securing funding and invaluable awareness for their causes.”

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement the aim of the philanthropy-meets-reality TV series is to “inspire real change.”

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo a protester holds a sign that reads "Defund Police" during a rally for the late George Floyd outside Barclays Center in New York. Some police organizations and Republican politicians are blaming Democrats and last year's defund the police effort for a troubling rise in homicides in many cities across the country. The increases are real, and some cities did make modest cuts to police spending. But the claims by Republicans overlook the fact homicides are up in many cities, including ones that increased police spending or have Republican mayors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A protester holds a sign that reads “Defund Police” during a rally for the late George Floyd outside Barclays Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

“The audience will see the Activists’ passion and commitment for their causes tested as they petition world leaders to take urgent action to resolve the interconnected crises we face,” Evans said.

CBS is billing The Activist as a series that will “make you want to get up and change the world.”

It’s set to premiere on CBS on Oct. 22.

