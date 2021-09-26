Deafening Silence: Comedy Central’s ‘Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Won’t Acknowledge Bombshell Report Linking Fauci to Wuhan Lab After Glowing Interviews

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has aired not one but two primetime interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci in the past two years, providing the physician with a platform to talk about the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic and later about the vaccine. But now the show is remaining silent about Fauci’s connection to the Wuhan lab allegedly at the center of the global outbreak.

Trevor Noah and his producers are declining to comment on The Intercept’s report that found the U.S. government contributed funding to controversial gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Documents uncovered by the left-wing The Intercept contradict Dr. Fauci’s sworn testimony claiming the National Institutes of Health didn’t fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

Breitbart News contacted spokespeople at ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central, to ask if The Daily Show had any comment on The Intercept’s findings and if the show intends to follow up with Dr. Fauci about the veracity of his sworn Congressional testimony.

Company spokespeople hadn’t responded to Breitbart News by the time this story was published.

During his appearance this month on The Daily Show, Dr. Fauci urged people to take the vaccine, threatening more mandates if not enough people sign up. He laid much of the blame at the feet of Republicans, saying the unvaccinated are “very heavily weighted to red states,” Dr. Fauci said.

Watch below:

Dr. Fauci also appeared on The Daily Show last year at the start of the pandemic, speaking about the precautions people should be taking to prevent transmission of the virus. The interview has been watched 11.9 million times on YouTube alone.

Watch below:

The Daily Show is the latest outlet to remain silent about Fauci’s testimony as it relates to U.S. tax dollars purportedly funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab. CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

InStyle, People, and Time magazines have also declined to comment to Breitbart News.

Time magazine named Dr. Fauci to its list of the “most influential people of 2020” while Instyle put Fauci on its cover under the caption “The Good Doctor.” People included Fauci on its list of “2020 People of the Year.”

The Intercept’s report is based on 900 pages of unreleased documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. The progressive left outlet found the U.S. government provided the EcoHealth Alliance with a total of $3.1 million, including $599,000 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans.

Under oath, Fauci has repeatedly stated that the National Institutes of Health’s funding of the Wuhan lab didn’t include gain-of-function research.

U.S. Senate Committee on Health

As Breitbart News noted, The Intercept’s report quotes Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, who said the viruses the Wuhan lab constructed “were tested for their ability to infect mice that were engineered to display human type receptors on their cell.” These viruses included both SARS-related and MERS-related coronaviruses.

Ebright later posted an eight-part thread on Twitter explaining in greater detail the document’s revelations concerning the “enhanced pathogenicity” of one of the “novel, laboratory-generated SARS-related coronaviruses” created by the Wuhan lab.

He noted that this particular Wuhan lab-generated SARS-related coronavirus had not been “previously disclosed publicly” and that it was found to be “more pathogenic” to humans than “the starting virus from which it was constructed.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com