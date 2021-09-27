Lena Dunham Marries Luis Felber at Private Wedding

(UPI) — Lena Dunham is a married woman.

Us Weekly reported Sunday that Dunham, 35, married her boyfriend, British-Peruvian musician Luis Felber, at a private wedding.

Page Six confirmed the news.

People said Dunham married Felber over the weekend. Felber appeared to hint at the occasion Sunday morning by posting The Zombies song “This Will Be Our Year” on Instagram Stories alongside heart and alien emojis.

News of the wedding comes less than a year after Dunham confirmed her relationship with Felber in an interview with The New York Times in April.

“It’s been a few months. I feel really lucky,” she said of dating Felber, calling him “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

Dunham shared a slideshow of photos with Felber on Instagram while celebrating his birthday in June.

“Feliz Cumpleanos Luis,” Dunham captioned the post. “When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon.”

“Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky,” she added. “But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers.”

Dunham ended her post by quoting “This Will Be Our Year,” writing, “‘The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come..’”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham)

Dunham previously dated music producer Jack Antonoff.

Dunham, an actress, writer and director, is best known for creating and starring in the HBO series Girls. She is adapting the Karen Cushman novel Catherine, Called Birdy.