Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car

Actress Katey Sagal was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being hit by a car, according to a report by TMZ. The actress, who is said to be okay, was reportedly at a crosswalk at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, when a someone driving a Tesla apparently didn’t see her and made a left turn, hitting the Sons of Anarchy star.

Sources told TMZ that police did not issue any citations, and no arrests were made. No drugs or alcohol were involved but the incident is still reportedly under investigation.

The driver of the car stopped to help the 67-year-old actress, who was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, which are reportedly not life-threatening.

The Married with Children star is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday, the actress’ representative told Deadline.

It remains unclear whether the driver has been cited for the incident.

On Friday, Sagal’s husband, producer and Son creator Kurt Sutter, tweeted the TMZ report and said it was the website’s founder, Harvey Levin, who struck his wife with the car.

“Must have been a slow news day at TMZ,” Sutter wrote. “Police told us it was Harvey Levin driving the Tesla.”

Must have been a slow news day at TMZ. Police told us it was Harvey Levin driving the Tesla. https://t.co/NcVRd6nCSB — kurt sutter (@sutterink) October 15, 2021

It remains unclear if Sutter’s tweet is accurate.

Sagal is currently starring as Louise on ABC’s The Conners sitcom — a follow-up to the 1988 comedy series Roseanne, centering on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death, according to the show’s IMDb page.

The actress has been married to Sutter since 2004. The couple shares a 14-year-old daughter, Esmé Louise Sutter. Sagal is also the mother to 25-year-old Jackson and 27-year-old Sarah, from a previous relationship.

